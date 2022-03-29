Lawton man sentenced to federal prison for shooting at officers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been sentenced in federal court for shooting at officers in the parking lot of a local casino, according to a press release.

Michael Hans Oloa, 35, was sentenced to over 15 years for the incident that occurred on May 25, 2021 in the parking lot of Comanche Nation Casino.

On that night, officers encountered Oloa who ran from them and then fired shots at several Comanche Nation police officers. The Comanche Nation officers were deputized by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which means they are considered federal law enforcement officers.

Oloa was convicted for assaulting two federal officers and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison.

