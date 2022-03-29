Expert Connections
Lawton Public Schools students continue to national reflections competition

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students across Lawton have received state-level awards from PTA Reflections.

Reflections is a Parent Teacher Association sponsored youth arts program open to Pre-K through 12th graders.

This year’s theme was I Will Change the World By...

Students who won awards and will continue to the national competition with their submissions include:

  • Dance Choreography - Molly Ghrayyeb, Annie Ghrayyeb and Cassie Magrath
  • Literature - Molly Ghrayyeb
  • Music Composition - Jacob Fanelli and Clayre Anderson
  • Photography - Molly Ghrayyeb and Clayre Anderson
  • Visual Art - Ashanti Woods and Alanna Jones

