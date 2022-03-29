Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Longhorn sale takes place in mid-April

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will host a longhorn sale in April.

The 79th annual Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Longhorn Sale will be held at Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing, Inc. in Apache on Thursday, April 21.

About 40 animals will be available including adult cows, 2-year-old bulls, yearlings and calves. More information about the sale can be found here.

Sale animals may be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 21. All longhorns are registered or subject to registration with the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America, International Texas Longhorn Association.

Heifer calves have been vaccinated against brucellosis with RB-51 vaccine. All bull and heifer calves have been vaccinated against blackleg disease. Health certificates required for interstate shipment of longhorn will be provided by a veterinarian following the auction. Breeding age bulls at the event will have tested negative for Trichomoniasis.

Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing accepts personal checks, cashier’s check or cash for payment.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
Authorities become involved in a foot chase with an unidentified suspect.
UPDATE: Authorities in Cache continuing search for armed suspect
Lawton Christian School announces closure
Chief Tim Murphy says Shannon Longman, 39, of Edmond was also taken into custody on Tuesday and...
Woman arrested in Altus for allegedly helping escapee avoid arrest
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics joins smuggling investigation

Latest News

A Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student brought home the first place prize
Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student earns third state gold medal
A Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student brought home the first place prize
A Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student brought home the first place prize.
SoonerCare members are advised to update information to maintain benefits.
New State Medicaid Director announced
A clothing giveaway will be held at Owen's Recreation Center on April 2.
Clothing giveaway will be held in Lawton
KSWO_Stitt signs anti trans bill
Save Women’s Sports Act signed into law