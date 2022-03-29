Longhorn sale takes place in mid-April

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will host a longhorn sale in April.

The 79th annual Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Longhorn Sale will be held at Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing, Inc. in Apache on Thursday, April 21.

About 40 animals will be available including adult cows, 2-year-old bulls, yearlings and calves. More information about the sale can be found here.

Sale animals may be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 21. All longhorns are registered or subject to registration with the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America, International Texas Longhorn Association.

Heifer calves have been vaccinated against brucellosis with RB-51 vaccine. All bull and heifer calves have been vaccinated against blackleg disease. Health certificates required for interstate shipment of longhorn will be provided by a veterinarian following the auction. Breeding age bulls at the event will have tested negative for Trichomoniasis.

Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing accepts personal checks, cashier’s check or cash for payment.

