MacArthur High School Speech and Debate receives charter status

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School has received a prestigious rating in speech and debate.

MacArthur High School (MHS) Speech and Debate teacher Malinda Perez and her forensics team have earned the school charter status within the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA). 

The school also received the Keith West Memorial School Grant, worth $5,000, which is only available to one school each year.

The team used the money to take 14 students to a two-day tournament. Which is the first in-person tournament the team has been able to experience in two years.

“It costs an immense amount of money to take 14 students to a two-day tournament, feed them, drive them, house them, etc.,” Perez said. “But, they develop unbreakable bonds and strengthen their skills as orators.”

MHS is among 20 schools nationwide to earn the highest honor from NSDA.

