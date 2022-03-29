Expert Connections
Prison escapee captured in Altus on Tuesday morning

Logan was serving a 60-year sentence before his escape.
Logan was serving a 60-year sentence before his escape.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police say they have taken an escaped inmate from the Oklahoma State Reformatory into custody.

Chief Tim Murphy says officers responded to reports of a suspicious subject in the 100 block Val Verde Dr. around 9:15 on Tuesday morning.

Murphy says officers were able to positively identify Frank Logan, 56, who escaped from OSR in Granite on Saturday evening.

Logan reportedly surrendered without incident and was transported to the Jackson County Jail.

Logan was serving a 60-year sentence before his escape.

