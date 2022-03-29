Expert Connections
SoonerCare renewal process impacts current members

SoonerCare members are advised to update information to maintain benefits.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) is preparing for the end of the Public Health Emergency (PHE).

All SoonerCare members will need to update their contact information and documentation so the agency can renew benefits once Federal Health and Human Services announces the end to the PHE.

In March 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) temporarily waived certain Medicaid eligibility requirements and conditions. The waiver of these rules helped prevent people with Medicaid from losing their health coverage during the pandemic. OHCA has estimated about 200,000 enrolled members could be affected by the end of the PHE.

States are given a 60-day notice if the PHE is ending. Oklahoma did not receive that notice in February, which means members will not lose their benefits in April. OHCA is waiting on the announcement in April of the next PHE extension. OHCA will alert affected members once Secretary Becerra announces the end date of the PHE.

Members who are ineligible will receive an initial notification letter. A second notice will be sent to those members 45 days prior to their scheduled end date to inform them of the reason for loss of eligibility, potentially missing documents to verify eligibility and appeal rights. A third notice will then go out 10 days before the member loses eligibility.

For those members who no longer qualify for Medicaid, they may be able to qualify and receive health insurance coverage through the ACA Marketplace.

SoonerCare helpline can be reached at 1-800-987-7767 and members can log on to mysoonercare.org to update their information.

