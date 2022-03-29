Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

‘Stealth omicron’ now dominant variant in US, CDC reports

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and...
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient.(NIAID/NIH via AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The contagious omicron subvariant BA.2 or “stealth omicron” is currently the dominant version of COVID-19 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC released its latest numbers on Tuesday and reports the subvariant accounts for nearly 55% of COVID infection samples that have undergone genetic sequencing.

BA.2 prevalence remains the highest in the Northeast, according to the CDC. And its infection rate has increased significantly since the start of this year -- going from about 1% in January to the current 54.9% reported on March 26.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this month that BA.2 could cause an uptick in cases, but he didn’t expect another surge in the U.S.

BA.2 has been dubbed “stealth” because it lacks a genetic quirk of the original omicron that allowed health officials to rapidly differentiate it from delta using a certain PCR test. So while the test can detect a BA.2 infection, it looks like a delta infection, as reported by the AP.

The subvariant has been found in more than 80 countries and all 50 U.S. states, but scientists in the United Kingdom found that vaccines provide the same level of protection from both types of omicron, according to the AP.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
Authorities become involved in a foot chase with an unidentified suspect.
UPDATE: Authorities in Cache continuing search for armed suspect
Lawton Christian School announces closure
Chief Tim Murphy says Shannon Longman, 39, of Edmond was also taken into custody on Tuesday and...
Woman arrested in Altus for allegedly helping escapee avoid arrest
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics joins smuggling investigation

Latest News

Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing...
COVID restrictions end as vacation season begins
President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing new measures aimed at making the federal...
Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions
Vauhxx Booker, a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission,...
Restorative justice resolves alleged assault at Indiana lake
The case involved a Black man who said a group of white men assaulted and threatened him.
Alleged assault on Black man resolved through restorative justice
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ukrainian president says defense is at a ‘turning point’