Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim of internet sextortion, investigators say.(DeMay Family)
By Andrew LaCombe and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A student in Michigan who died by suicide last week was a victim of sextortion, according to investigators.

While the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office does not typically release information about suicides, this information is being shared with permission from the parents of 17-year-old Jordan John DeMay, WLUC reported.

MARQUETTE, MI - Jordan John DeMay, age 17, of Marquette, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. A complete obituary will be...

Posted by Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral & Cremation Services on Friday, March 25, 2022

Deputies responded to DeMay’s home in Marquette Township at 7:40 a.m. Friday for the report of an apparent suicide.

Investigators said it is believed that DeMay was being extorted through Instagram over pictures that he had taken of himself.

Jordan was put under extreme pressure by the perpetrator to pay money in exchange for the pictures not being sent to his family and Instagram followers.

These events are believed to have occurred in less than six hours.

As the investigation continues, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and DeMay’s family said they hope this will assist the community in their healing.

Investigators also said they hope this will educate others and spur courageous conversations about internet safety.

If you or a loved one are in a crisis, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately, the sheriff’s office says. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK.

The FBI provides the following tips to protect you and your children online:

  • Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you or your children.
  • Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.
  • Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.
  • Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform.
  • Encourage your children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

If you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion:

  • Contact your local FBI field office (contact information can be found at www.fbi.gov), the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-the-lost or Cybertipline.org).
  • Do not delete anything before law enforcement is able to review it.
  • Tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online; it may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender.

In 2021, the IC3 received over 18,000 sextortion-related complaints, with losses over $13.6 million. This number reflects all types of sextortion reported, not just this particular scheme.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
Authorities become involved in a foot chase with an unidentified suspect.
UPDATE: Authorities in Cache continuing search for armed suspect
Lawton Christian School announces closure
Chief Tim Murphy says Shannon Longman, 39, of Edmond was also taken into custody on Tuesday and...
Woman arrested in Altus for allegedly helping escapee avoid arrest
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics joins smuggling investigation

Latest News

Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing...
COVID restrictions end as vacation season begins
President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing new measures aimed at making the federal...
Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions
Vauhxx Booker, a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission,...
Restorative justice resolves alleged assault at Indiana lake
The case involved a Black man who said a group of white men assaulted and threatened him.
Alleged assault on Black man resolved through restorative justice
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ukrainian president says defense is at a ‘turning point’