Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

USAO continues annual Art Career Lecture Series

(University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) Art Department will host its 2022 Art Career Lecture Series via Zoom.

The series will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 20 and feature alumni Jon Corea and Chad Eggar, who will discuss how they have each turned their undergraduate education into careers as working artists.

Corea earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a teacher certification from USAO. He owns and operates Pinot’s Palette, a “paint and sip” business on Norman’s Main Street, where customers learn the fundamentals of painting in a fun environment.

Eggar completed his BFA at Science and Arts in 2017 before earning a Master of Fine Arts in painting from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in 2020. He returned to Science & Arts to serve as creative services coordinator after graduation, and accepted a position as a graphic designer for an OKC-based public relations firm.

More information can be found by calling 405-574-1302 or emailing jknapp@usao.edu.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Frank Logan is serving a 60 year sentence for escape from confinement.
Authorities searching for Oklahoma State Reformatory escapee
Troopers shot and killed 38-year-old Timothy Yocom during a stand off in at an Ada apartment...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating after troopers kill suspected gunman
According to a social media post from the Indiahoma Fire Department, first responders searched...
Fire departments rescue injured hiker at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
A crash involving a LPS bus left a second vehicle on its roof.
Crash involving LPS bus leaves second vehicle on roof
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap

Latest News

USAO’s Davis-Waldorf Performing Arts Series concludes
Cameron University holds Seventh Annual Inclusion and Leadership Summit
Robin and Cardinal lanes housefire in Apache.
Robin and Cardinal lanes housefire in Apache
Lawton Community Theatre will produce Steel Magnolias.
Lawton Community Theater presents: Steel Magnolias