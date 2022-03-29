USAO continues annual Art Career Lecture Series

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) Art Department will host its 2022 Art Career Lecture Series via Zoom.

The series will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 20 and feature alumni Jon Corea and Chad Eggar, who will discuss how they have each turned their undergraduate education into careers as working artists.

Corea earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a teacher certification from USAO. He owns and operates Pinot’s Palette, a “paint and sip” business on Norman’s Main Street, where customers learn the fundamentals of painting in a fun environment.

Eggar completed his BFA at Science and Arts in 2017 before earning a Master of Fine Arts in painting from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in 2020. He returned to Science & Arts to serve as creative services coordinator after graduation, and accepted a position as a graphic designer for an OKC-based public relations firm.

More information can be found by calling 405-574-1302 or emailing jknapp@usao.edu.

