USAO’s Davis-Waldorf Performing Arts Series concludes

(University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. - The 21st season of the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma’s (USAO) Davis-Waldorf Performing Arts Series will end at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

The event will feature an original poetry performance from Foreign Tongues, an Arkansas-based spoken-word poetry collective, in the Science & Arts Ballroom on the second floor of the Student Center.

Students will participate in writing and performance workshops and audiences will have an opportunity to connect with the artists.

Tickets are $15 for the general public and seating is limited. Season ticket holders will have priority access.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit usao.edu/dwpas or call (405) 574-1213

