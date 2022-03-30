Expert Connections
Cameron University offers workforce Organizational Leadership bachelor’s degree

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new program at Cameron University (CU) will help adults in the workforce get their college degrees.

The CU Reconnect Program is designed to help those employed to navigate college and receive their B.A. in Organizational Leaders Leadership.

Those accepted, will have a lower tuition rate due to a state initiative.

The newfound program gives applicants the choice to have a focus.

Krystal Brue, the Chair Department of Business & Associate Professor of Management at Cameron, said this helps those adults in working fields that want to take the next step with a college degree.

“Most of the benefit of this program, that we found after speaking with students, is that they want to excel in their career field,” Brue said. “So they are working, but they can’t go to the next level unless they have a college degree. Or they want to get into an area, but they’re just not able to get into because they don’t meet that minimum education requirement.”

Brues said those who may be hesitant, because of their busy lifestyles, will have a flexible schedule.

“Take one step at a time, and move forward. You don’t have to be a full time student to be in this program, you can take one class at a time,” Brue said. “If you take one class to begin with, and if you find it interesting and you can fit it into your schedule, then next semester take another class, or maybe take two.”

The Organizational Leadership Degree will have a focus range from: Corporate, Industrial, Government and non-profit work.

Cameron set up two virtual Reach Higher events, where those interested can talk directly to faculty and admissions.

Financial advisors will also be on standby to answer any questions.

The next session is from 5 p.m to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

