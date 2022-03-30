Expert Connections
The Church hosting Easter Egg Drop in Elmer Thomas Park

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Calling all candy lovers, the Easter Bunny is coming to Lawton next weekend for an Egg Drop.

The Church will have a helicopter drop 10,000 eggs filled with sweet treats next Saturday, April 9 over Elmer Thomas Park.

Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the drop happening at exactly 11 a.m.

It’s free for families, but bring some cash for the food trucks and vendors on site.

Pastors Sheridan and Eli Garcia said they want to give back to kiddos for the holiday.

“These are things we want to do often is just serving our city in a great way, in a way that it’s never been served before,” Sheridan said. “We love Lawton, we believe in Lawton. We think great things are in Lawton and great things are coming to Lawton. We’re so excited to be a part of it.”

Children should bring their own basket or sack to carry eggs.

The Church is also giving away scooters, bikes, AirPods and other raffle prizes at the event.

Sheridan said Easter is like Super Bowl Sunday for churches.

“We’re inviting everybody to our Egg Drop, but then in turn, we’re also inviting them to bring their families on April 17 to The Church and we’re going to have just an amazing time and amazing things planned for everybody,” Sheridan said.

You can learn more about the event by visiting the Facebook event page.

The Church is located at 101 E. Gore Blvd, next to the Lawton Public Safety Facility.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

