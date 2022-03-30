Community invited to help Lawton FFA students

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools Spring Plant Sale begins this next week.

FFA Chapter President Cora Sullivan joined 7News to discuss how the event benefits FFA.

The sale will take place from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. April 4, 5, 11 and 12 at the Lawton School Farm; and again from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

There will be bedding plants, herb baskets and hanging floral baskets.

