Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight

A Coronal Mass Ejection occurred roughly 48 hours ago and has arrived within the Earth’s atmosphere and magnetic field.

The Northern Lights can be seen along the horizon as far south as I-40 tonight depending on the amount of cloud cover in place

A Coronal Mass Ejection, or CME, is a a large explosion of solar plasma from the surface of the sun, that on some occasions can reach the Earth’s atmosphere and magnetic field. When the particles from the CME interact with molecules in the upper atmosphere of the Earth, their collisions can cause the molecules in Earth’s atmosphere to release energy in the form of light. That is what creates the phenomena such as the Aurora Borealis. If these CMEs are strong enough, Auroras can extend as far south as the Southern Plains.

aurora borealis (KSWO)

A couple days ago, multiple CMEs were observed heading towards Earth, and are expected to reach us this evening. The high concentration of energetic particles will cause an Aurora event to extend far down south into the United States, and will be visible across much of the northern states. The furthest extent of the Aurora however, will be visible on the horizon in Northern Oklahoma and OKC. While we here in Southwest Oklahoma might just be on the outside of this range, places north of I-40 might be lucky enough to see a weather phenomena that is usually only visible in Canada and Alaska.

how auroras form (KSWO)

When the CMEs were observed a few days ago, the SWPC, or Space Weather Prediction Center, issued a G3 watch for Earth, which means that Earth can expect to be hit with a strong geomagnetic storm. These particles from the CMEs also interact with the Earth’s magnetosphere, or magnetic field, and could cause disruptions to electronics. Most of the time they usually cause frequency disturbances in radios and satellites, such as GPS, but if strong enough they can cause region-wide blackouts. The most recent CME looks to cause a strong radio blackout, particularly for the Earth’s western hemisphere. CMEs are also measured on a planetary K-index, which is used to measure the magnitude of a geomagnetic storm, and is the tool that is used to help provide tonight’s Aurora forecast. The K-index is rated on a scale from 0-9, of which tonight/tomorrow is rated as a high 7.

Tonight’s forecast looks to be clear for the first few hours after sunset, but clouds will be building in across Texoma just after midnight. Partly cloudy skies early tomorrow morning could impede visibility for viewing the Aurora tonight, which will be close to the horizon here in Oklahoma. The best chance to try and see this phenomena will be in the hours after sunset before clouds increase overnight.

tonight's forecast for Lawton (KSWO)

