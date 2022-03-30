Edgewater Park Volunteer Firefighter laid to rest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After losing her life over a week ago fighting a wildfire in Comanche County, Edgewater Park Volunteer Firefighter April Partridge was laid to rest Tuesday.

The funeral happened this morning at the McMahon Auditorium, where friends and family from across the state had one last chance to say goodbye.

First Responders from all over also helped make the procession a big one.

Tuesday morning, Governor Kevin Stitt ordered all flags to half-staff in honor of the fallen firefighter.

Partridge’s death was the first line of duty death reported over the last several years in Comanche County.

She died on March 20 during a string of wildfires across Texoma.

Comanche County Emergency Management said Partridge separated from her truck while fighting the fire near Track and King Road.

The Oklahoma Fire Marshal continues their investigation into the details surrounding her death.

