First Alert Forecast: A Windy Wednesday Ahead | 3/30AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Wednesday morning Texoma! Winds are beginning to pick up with the arrival of todays cold front! Wind gusts so far have been as high as nearly 60mph out in Childress Texas! The strong northwest winds will be the weather story for today. Sustained winds at 20 to 30mph are expected with gusts into 40s but could be higher in some locations. A Wind Advisory is in place for much of the area today until 6PM. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down resulting in isolated power outages. Also take precaution when driving especially on an east to west oriented road. Clouds cover will taper off and we’ll see sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s for counties north of the Red River. For those south, into north Texas, expect low to mid 60s for highs today. Elevated to near critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon and evening across western Oklahoma and western north Texas!

Tonight will remain clear with temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s by sunrise tomorrow morning. For Thursday we’ll see mostly sunny skies with northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. While the chance for rain remains low, a few light sprinkles can’t be ruled out tomorrow. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon.

The day on Friday will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. With that being said, another weak frontal boundary will move in Friday night creating the chance for showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms late in the night into early Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will rise into the low to mid 70s with southeast winds at 10 to 20mph.

Rain won’t last long because high pressure settles in on Saturday allowing for dry and pleasant conditions. On Saturday, look for mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 70s! Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

A more active weather pattern is looking possible Sunday night into Tuesday. Another chance for thunderstorms and perhaps severe weather looks possible late in the day with another front moving in. Before the front arrives, Sunday will soar into the low 80s with south winds at 10 to 20mph.

