Fort Sill celebrates National Vietnam War Veterans Day

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day and Vietnam veterans were invited to Fort Sill for a recognition ceremony at Post Exchange.

Every vet received their own lapel pin commemorating the event and the Post Exchange put out their Vietnam Veteran show truck.

The national day of observance first began on the war’s 50th anniversary in March of 2012 by former President Obama.

March 29 is the day when the last U.S. troops left Vietnam in 1973

Fort Sill’s Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Taylor helped honor those at the event.

“We’re really here to welcome them home,” he said. “They didn’t have that when they came home. And I think that the soldiers today kind of take that for granted; that support that they get from the community. We just got to take time and recognize our Vietnam Veterans, what they contributed, and what they sacrificed. And just welcome them home, and let them know that we haven’t forgotten and the nation is grateful for their service.”

Taylor said events like this are important for soldiers who serve or have served.

“It means a lot to be a part of this, to truly honor them for their sacrifice,” he said. “When I’m in ceremonies like this, it really reminds me what we’re here for. It’s not just for the soldiers that are serving today, but it’s for those who have served.”

The ceremony happens every year at Fort Sill.

