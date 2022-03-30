Great Plains Technology Center hands out coffee for Chuck Wade

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friends and family gathered Tuesday to honor the long-time service of a man who helped keep kids in school at the Great Plains Technology Center (GPTC).

Coffee was given out to honor the former Chairman of the Great Plains Tech Center Foundation Chuck Wade.

Wade helped put money in the hand’s of trade students who really needed it, for over 40 years through the GTPC foundation.

Current Chair Denise Floyd said Wade is truly a role model.

“Chuck’s been a very good role model and mentor for me,” Floyd said. “I’ve been on the board now for around 12 years. So he’s the only one that I had seen in action. And the last couple of years he’s really worked closely with me, as he knew that he was on the way to retire. So it’s been very nice to work with someone such as Mr. Wade.”

The GPTC foundation has given out over 6,000 grants and over $3 million to students.

