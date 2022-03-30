Lawton Christian School announces closure

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In a statement released Tuesday, Lawton Christian School announced it will be closing.

Superintendent Patti Rhea and Head of School Donna Lofton said in a statement Lawton Christian School and Crusader Kids Preschool will close at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

The school said it struggled with financial costs associated with staffing and campus maintenance as well as decline in enrollment.

The Lawton Christian School was opened 45 years ago and will be acquired by Cache Public Schools.

