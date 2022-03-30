Lawton Police Department is nationally recognized for Women’s History Month

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Women’s History Month, Lawton Police Department received national recognition for their support of current female officers.

The department was mentioned in a story for their support during the month.

LPD posted a collage of the women who serve the community in Facebook post earlier this month.

Women’s History Month takes place every year in March.

