Lawton Police Department is nationally recognized for Women’s History Month

Lawton Police Department's Facebook post is nationally recognized.
Lawton Police Department's Facebook post is nationally recognized.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Women’s History Month, Lawton Police Department received national recognition for their support of current female officers.

The department was mentioned in a story for their support during the month.

LPD posted a collage of the women who serve the community in Facebook post earlier this month.

Women’s History Month takes place every year in March.

