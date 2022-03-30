Lawton “Xtreme Bulls” competition kicks off Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Xtreme Bulls event is back in Lawton, this weekend, for its 5th year at the Great Plains Coliseum.

We are joined by Bull rider Chauk Dees for more information.

The Xtreme Bulls event is being held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, at the Great Plains Coliseum.

Tickets can be purchased at online with general seating starting at $20 and reserved seating at $25.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.