Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Youth Sports Authority posts RFI

City of Lawton implements new utility payment option for citizens.
City of Lawton implements new utility payment option for citizens.(City of Lawton)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Youth Sports Authority (LYSA) is looking for people interested in managing a youth sports program.

“We are looking for someone to transform youth sports in Lawton,” Lawton Youth Sports Authority Trustee Hossein Moini said.

They have posted a Request For Information (RFI) on the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce website.

The purpose of the RFI is to seek information on the effective administration of a comprehensive youth sports program in order to issue a Request for

Proposals (RFP). An RFP will be issued for parties interested in partnering with the LYSA in the management of this program as well as managing of the proposed sports complex in Lawton Fort Sill.

Responses to this RFI are considered non-binding and are only used to gather information to be used for budgetary purposes and the future issuance of an RFP.

Anyone interested must submit proposals no later than April 18.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
Authorities become involved in a foot chase with an unidentified suspect.
UPDATE: Authorities in Cache continuing search for armed suspect
Lawton Christian School announces closure
Lawton Police Department arrested Cody Nash and several charges including endangering others...
Lawton man arrested for high speed chase
Chief Tim Murphy says Shannon Longman, 39, of Edmond was also taken into custody on Tuesday and...
Woman arrested in Altus for allegedly helping escapee avoid arrest

Latest News

Daniel Pae and Darrell Weaver are Guardian Award winners.
Representative Daniel Pae, Senator Darrell Weaver receive Guardian Award
Cameron University’s Bachelor of Science session takes place next week
30-year-old Andre Butler is accused of robbing a convenience store in Cache around 2 p.m....
Comanche Co. law enforcement agencies searching for robbery suspect
Hubble Space Telescope discovers farthest star ever observed.
Hubble Space Telescope discovers new star
Organizers are still looking for cast members to play parts from Roman soldiers to Mary. No...
Holy City needs actors for Prince of Peace Easter Pageant