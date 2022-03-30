Lawton Youth Sports Authority posts RFI

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Youth Sports Authority (LYSA) is looking for people interested in managing a youth sports program.

“We are looking for someone to transform youth sports in Lawton,” Lawton Youth Sports Authority Trustee Hossein Moini said.

They have posted a Request For Information (RFI) on the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce website.

The purpose of the RFI is to seek information on the effective administration of a comprehensive youth sports program in order to issue a Request for

Proposals (RFP). An RFP will be issued for parties interested in partnering with the LYSA in the management of this program as well as managing of the proposed sports complex in Lawton Fort Sill.

Responses to this RFI are considered non-binding and are only used to gather information to be used for budgetary purposes and the future issuance of an RFP.

Anyone interested must submit proposals no later than April 18.

