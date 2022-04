LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A home caught fire in west Lawton early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out a little before 10 a.m. on the 1100 block of northwest Maple.

When crews arrived on scene, the fire was fully involved.

No one was inside when the blaze began and there have been no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.