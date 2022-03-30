Expert Connections
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics joins smuggling investigation

(AP)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT
WAYNE, Okla. (KSWO) - Law enforcement are investigating a case of smuggling out of Wayne, Okla.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to SH-59 after 9 p.m. on Monday on a report of a suspicious semi-trailer.

The driver of the truck left the scene before law enforcement showed up.

Around 50 people were seen running from the trailer, the sheriff’s office said they are foreign nationals.

The operation is believed to be a part of a smuggling operation out of Mexico.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is assisting McClain County law enforcement officials.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

