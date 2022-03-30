UPDATE: Authorities in Cache continuing search for armed suspect

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: Authorities have called off the search, but said they are going to saturate the town with patrol tonight.

In addition, authorities said they recovered a van that was stolen east of Lawton Monday night.

That’s the van the suspect drove into Cache this afternoon, it was parked at a gas pump at the Hop n Sack, surrounded with police tape

UPDATE 6p.m.: Several hours after a foot pursuit led to a manhunt for a suspect, authorities are continuing to search for a man in Cache.

People familiar with the ongoing situation have told 7News the situation began as an armed robbery with a knife at the Hop ‘N’ Sack in Cache.

The suspect fled on foot and a shot was fired before authorities lost sight of the man.

A “Be On The Lookout” for the suspect was issued and the man was described as a black man, with no shirt, blue and black pajama pants with a rip down the side. He is possibly still armed with a knife.

The OSBI was reportedly called to the scene to take over the investigation into the shot(s) being fired.

Just before 6 p.m., officers said school was finally being released after being on lockdown for several hours.

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - An ongoing police situation in Cache has led to the schools being placed on lockdown in town.

The incident started around 2:45 p.m. after Cache police were involved in a foot chase with an unknown suspect. Officers reported shots being fired, but there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Medical first responders have been staged to respond and assistance from Lawton police in the form of K-9 units has been requested. OHP has also been requested to assist in setting up a perimeter around the scene near 3rd and B Ave.

Cache Public Schools was placed on lockdown around 3 p.m. due to the activity. Officials tell 7News no one is being able to come in or leave at this time.

