Resolution introduced in Trump impeachment

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma Congressman is introducing a resolution that would expunge former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment proceedings.

Representative Markwayne Mullin, the author of the resolution, introduced the measure to “prove the unconstitutionality of the articles” that were used in the process.

Mullin said the impeachment was an “unimaginable abuse of our constitution.”

The House of Representatives first agreed to a resolution in December of 2019 which would have impeached Trump for abuse of power after they said he colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2020 Presidential Election.

