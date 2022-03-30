Expert Connections
Toddler goes home after spending whole life in hospital

Born at 25 weeks, the 19-month-old had a series of serious health problems that kept her in the hospital. (WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:09 AM CDT
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WCVB) - After spending her entire life in a hospital, a 19-month-old girl from Massachusetts is finally home with her family.

Bradi Foster’s parents say it’s been a long and emotional roller coaster, but the family of six is finally together at home Monday after a special sendoff from Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Boston.

“All her doctors and her nurses and her respiratory therapist – everybody was there, blowing bubbles and cheering for her,” said Bradi’s mother, Darlene Foster. “The light at the end of the tunnel after 19 months.”

Bradi Foster, now 19 months, was born at 25 weeks and had a series of serious health problems. She had to undergo cardiac surgery, and for a while, she needed a ventilator and oxygen.(Source: WCVB via CNN)

Bradi was born at 25 weeks and had a series of serious health problems. She had to undergo cardiac surgery, and for a while, she needed a ventilator and oxygen.

“Franciscan’s has gotten her so far with her physical therapist and coming here on complete IV nutrition. Now, she’s completely off of IV nutrition,” Foster said.

Bradi is starting to eat some pureed food by mouth, but she still needs a gastrostomy tube. She is being sent home with an adaptive backpack, provided by The Kid Fund, which is an employee-sponsored group at Franciscan Children’s.

“What they do for kids like Bradi is they put all their feeding equipment in their backpack, and there’s a little tube that goes to them and it gives them full mobility,” said Amanda Voysey, a member of Kid Fund.

A smiling Bradi is now beginning her new life at home in Plymouth with her parents, family dog and three older sisters, ages 6, 4 and 3.

“She’s just happy to be alive and happy to love everyone,” Foster said. “She has never met the dog, so that’s a big deal. She hasn’t seen her sisters since July, so this is a huge deal, that they finally get to see her.”

The family says Bradi’s 6-year-old sister is talking about becoming a pediatrician after seeing what doctors did to save her little sister.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

