Voters to decide on Sterling Public Schools bond proposals

STERLING, Okla. (KSWO) - Sterling voters will take to the polls next week to decide on a school bond proposal, totaling $410,000.

School officials are hoping the community will say “yes” to building improvements and more.

If the proposal passes, funding will purchase new textbooks for teachers like Janie Ingram and the facilities around them will be updated, too.

With over 300 children in the district, Sterling Public School officials are looking to provide students with the most up-to-date information in textbooks and new windows in the gym and classrooms to help with ventilation.

Janie Ingram has taught at the district for over a decade.

She said the time to provide the youth with a quality education is now.

“It’s all about the kids,” Ingram said. “That’s why we’re here. That’s why we’re in this business right here is to educate and we’re here for them, so investing in our kids, we can’t lose.

The General Bond is $305,000.

It includes a fresh coat of paint on buildings and new carpet and a new projector in the auditorium, which is also used by the community for memorial services and other events.

Superintendent Kent Lemons said the school is the heart of the community.

“It’s important for us to keep our school going and try to do what we can to keep it up, so that it can remain in the school because if you lose your school, then your community has a hard time staying put together,” Lemons said.

$105,000 is set aside for the transportation bond to purchase a 72 passenger bus.

According to Principal Marty Curry, students in rural areas deserve the same advantages as those in larger districts.

“We have people that have come out of here that have been doctors and lawyers and professors and all kinds of stuff,” Curry said. “The rural school kids have a lot of opportunity just like the bigger schools do as well, and we want to make sure we have the facilities and everything up to date where we can provide that and continue to provide that for our kids.”

They also plan to replace an ag vehicle that takes students back and forth across the state.

For residents, there will be no tax increase if it passes.

“This is such a win-win situation because your taxes won’t be raised in this process and then we’re going to benefit as a school. The kids are going to benefit, the staff is going to benefit, the community,” Ingram said. “It’s good for everybody.”

The election is next Tuesday, April 5.

Early voting starts Thursday at the Comanche County Courthouse.

If you have any questions about the proposals, you can call Sterling Public Schools at 580-365-4307.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.