Woman arrested in Altus for allegedly helping escapee avoid arrest

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police say a second person was arrested in connection to the apprehension of a fugitive on Tuesday.

Chief Tim Murphy says Shannon Longman, 39, of Edmond was also taken into custody on Tuesday and faces multiple charges connected to the arrest of Frank Logan, an escapee from the Oklahoma State Reformatory.

Murphy says officers discovered text messages after Logan’s arrest which showed the pair were communicating about where Longman would assist Logan to help him avoid being apprehended.

Longman and her vehicle were found by authorities in a parking lot at 2700 North Main in Altus around noon on Tuesday. After getting a search warrant, officers found a backpack with men’s clothing and a handgun inside.

Police say Longman faces charges of harboring a fugitive, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, identity theft, false personation and obtaining merchandise under false pretense.

She is being held at the Jackson County Jail.

