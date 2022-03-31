7News First Alert Weather: Scattered showers & isolated storms to end the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 30s. Winds will be mostly quiet out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Despite the fact that tomorrow will be the first day April, temperatures by the morning commute calls for jacket.

As we warm up throughout the day tomorrow, you might find yourself shedding the jacket or sweater with temperatures warming into the low 70s. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. By the mid/late afternoon, a few showers ahead of a cold front will develop in our western counties and move eastward throughout the evening. Showers and storms will become scattered with clearing taking place around midnight. Any severe weather will come from collapsing storms with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

This weekend will have very nice weather in store. Although a lot of us really want rain here in Texoma, we won’t turn away from a few nice days of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s while Sunday will also be sunny with a few clouds as highs rise into the low/mid 80s. Late in the day on Sunday, an approaching cold front and shortwave trough will allow for a few showers heading into the overnight hours.

Monday is our next big day for some decent rainfall. The cold front will push across the area, bringing widely scattered showers and storms. While unknown at this time, we can’t rule out the possibility for some strong-to-severe thunderstorms. This precipitation chance will last throughout much of the day, clearing out by the early morning hours on Tuesday.

