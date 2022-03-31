7News First Alert Weather: Weak cold front brings widely scattered showers Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover with overnight lows falling into the low 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for tonight. As a result, the Northern Lights will expand as far south as around I-40 and can be visible along the horizon.

On Thursday, mostly sunny with the beginning of a warming trend as highs rebound into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. A few sprinkles or a stray shower can’t be ruled out in our far western counties throughout the morning.

A weak cold front will move through on Friday that will slow down the warming trend. This front will bring the chance for widely scattered showers and rumbles of thunder Friday night. Highs will top out in the low-to-mid 70s.

It’ll be a pleasant weekend with temperatures in the mid 70s on Saturday and warming into the low 80s on Sunday ahead of another cold front. A few showers and storms could start up for parts of Texoma Sunday evening before becoming more widespread into Monday. At the moment, there appears to be enough energy available for isolated strong-to-severe storms. There still remains a low confidence in the overall forecast depending on where the jet streak moves over Oklahoma. This will ultimately determine on if storms can pulse up and become severe and how widespread the activity could spread over the area.

A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out early Tuesday morning behind that cold front. Then another cold front is expected to dive south and into the area late Tuesday night.

