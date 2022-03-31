Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Weak cold front brings widely scattered showers Friday

Another chance for isolated strong-to-severe storms on Monday
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover with overnight lows falling into the low 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for tonight. As a result, the Northern Lights will expand as far south as around I-40 and can be visible along the horizon.

On Thursday, mostly sunny with the beginning of a warming trend as highs rebound into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. A few sprinkles or a stray shower can’t be ruled out in our far western counties throughout the morning.

A weak cold front will move through on Friday that will slow down the warming trend. This front will bring the chance for widely scattered showers and rumbles of thunder Friday night. Highs will top out in the low-to-mid 70s.

It’ll be a pleasant weekend with temperatures in the mid 70s on Saturday and warming into the low 80s on Sunday ahead of another cold front. A few showers and storms could start up for parts of Texoma Sunday evening before becoming more widespread into Monday. At the moment, there appears to be enough energy available for isolated strong-to-severe storms. There still remains a low confidence in the overall forecast depending on where the jet streak moves over Oklahoma. This will ultimately determine on if storms can pulse up and become severe and how widespread the activity could spread over the area.

A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out early Tuesday morning behind that cold front. Then another cold front is expected to dive south and into the area late Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
Lawton Police Department arrested Cody Nash and several charges including endangering others...
Lawton man arrested for high speed chase
Authorities become involved in a foot chase with an unidentified suspect.
UPDATE: Authorities in Cache continuing search for armed suspect
Shots fired reported in Lawton
Residents of a Lawton Apartment complex were woken up to a fire in one of the units
Lawton kids caught from window to escape fire

Latest News

With the breezy south winds, low relative humidity elevated fire conditions will be in place...
First Alert Forecast: Rain showers through the weekend but not a washout | 4/1AM
Oklahoma Senators oppose Supreme Court nomination
Two semi trucks crash in Velma on S and W Road and Highway 7.
Semi crash blocks off portion of Highway 7
Death row inmate gets married
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Cathy Stocker to Pardon and Parole Board.
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints new Pardon and Parole Board member