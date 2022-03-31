Author of “Barbershop Goes to Washington” joins 7 News

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Barbershop is heading to Washington, on special request from the President, in a Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus’ original production.

The Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus “Barbershop Goes to Washington,” will run from April 8 to April 9 at the McMahon Auditorium.

Chorus Chair, and author of the show, Neil West gave details on the story in an interview on Thursday.

The production will feature Lawton Harmony Chorus, Eisenhower High School Vocal Music, and Acappella Federation Men’s Chorus from Oklahoma City.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and is 100 percent non-political.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children, and can be purchased online.

More information can be found on the Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus Facebook page.

