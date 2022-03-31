Expert Connections
City of Cache reschedules meeting

(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to Cache police officers searching for a suspect, a City Council special meeting was cancelled.

According to the agenda, council members would have discussed whether or not they will be disciplining Chief Michael Crank, Animal Control officer Alicia Hainline and probationary Patrol Officer Kylie Kutman.

All three face disciplinary action ranging from a verbal warning, written reprimand, suspension or discharge.

In a press release, officials said they were presented with a grievance against Chief Crank, prompting an investigation.

A rescheduled date for the special meeting has not yet been set.

