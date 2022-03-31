Expert Connections
City of Lawton searches for summer aquatics staff

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill summer positions.

Aquatics staff openings are for lifeguards and attendants for the municipal pool, plash pads and wading pools.

Certification classes for those who need them are available.

Applications can be made through Keith Neitzke with the Parks and Recreation Department at keith.neitzke@lawtonok.gov or calling 580-581-3400.

