Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Crews contain fire on Highway 7

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Despite this week’s rainfall, fire crews responded a large grassfire in east Comanche County.

It started a little after 10 a.m. on Highway 7 near Pumpkin Center.

Several volunteer fire departments and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department were called out.

It took over an hour to contain the fire, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
One person dies in Stephens County rollover crash.
One person dies in Stephens County rollover
30-year-old Andre Butler is accused of robbing a convenience store in Cache around 2 p.m....
Comanche Co. law enforcement agencies searching for robbery suspect
Shots fired reported in Lawton
Lawton Police Department arrested Cody Nash and several charges including endangering others...
Lawton man arrested for high speed chase

Latest News

Andre Butler faces Larceny of a Motor Vehicle charge.
UPDATE: Comanche County suspect safely in custody, charged with larceny
A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting he fatally punched a Sioux...
Tulsa man pleads guilty in federal court
Comanche Middle School receives snack donation after lockdown.
Comanche Cache Casino donates snacks to Cache Middle School
A car rolls over on 2nd Street under the I-44 bridge.
Rollover crash in Lawton blocks traffic
Robert Doak faces new charges after January high speed chase.
High speed chase suspect faces new charges