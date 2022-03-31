Crews contain fire on Highway 7

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Despite this week’s rainfall, fire crews responded a large grassfire in east Comanche County.

It started a little after 10 a.m. on Highway 7 near Pumpkin Center.

Several volunteer fire departments and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department were called out.

It took over an hour to contain the fire, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

