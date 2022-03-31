First Alert Forecast: AM light rain with PM sunshine | 3/31AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Light rain showers are moving across north Texas this Thursday morning. Rain won’t last forever and while you may need the rain gear heading out the door by the afternoon look for mostly sunny skies. Today starts the beginning of a warming trend as highs rebound into the upper 60s to low 70s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts as high as the low 20s. mph.

Tomorrow will rebound into the low to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies to start. South winds at 10 to 15mph. A weak cold front will move in Friday night and provide the area with widely scattered showers and rumbles of thunder Friday night.

It’ll be a pleasant weekend with temperatures in the mid 70s on Saturday and warming into the mid 80s on Sunday. Another cold front dives south Sunday night and you guessed it, another chance for showers and storms could fire up for parts of Texoma Sunday evening before becoming more widespread into Monday.

At the moment, there appears to be enough energy available for isolated strong-to-severe storms. There still remains a low confidence in the overall forecast depending on where the jet streak moves over Oklahoma. This will ultimately determine on if storms can pulse up and become severe and how widespread the activity could spread over the area. Monday will remain in the mid 70s with northeast winds at 10 to 20mph.

A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out early Tuesday but mainly look for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 70s. Another cold front is expected to dive south and into the area late Tuesday night cooling things into the low 70s by Wednesday afternoon. Before the front on Tuesday southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. After the front, north winds at 10 to 20mph for Wednesday.

Have a good day! -LW

