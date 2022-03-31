Governor Kevin Stitt appoints new board of regents member

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Inasmuch Foundation Chairman and CEO Robert J. Ross to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents on Wednesday.

Prior to joining Inasmuch Foundation, Ross was an attorney at McAfee & Taft.

“Serving the University of Oklahoma as a regent is a high honor that comes with great responsibility. As a fourth generation Oklahoman, I have a deep commitment to our state and to the university,” Ross said. “I am incredibly thankful to Governor Stitt for his confidence in me and I am dedicated to ensuring the university continues to focus on producing the next generation of leaders in Oklahoma. I look forward to working with President Harroz and my fellow regents to position OU to excel amidst the changes in higher education and our economy.”

Ross has served on the board of directors for various groups, including Acorn Growth Companies Advisory Board, Colorado College, Freedom Center of Oklahoma City, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, Oklahoma Public School Resource Center and the Oklahoma State Fair.

He has also received awards, including the OU Regents’ Alumni Award in 2009, the Plaza District Association’s Urban Pioneer Award in 2011, the OKC Beautiful Mayor’s Award for Distinguished Service in 2012, the Oklahoma Center for Non-Profits’ Visionary Impact Award in 2013, the United Way of Central Oklahoma’s John Rex Community Builder Award in 2015, the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City Service to Youth Award in 2018 and OKC Friday’s OKCityan of the Year in 2019.

