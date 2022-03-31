Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student earns third state gold medal

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Piper Martin, a Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student, has won first place prize in the Oklahoma Engineering Foundation’s state competition.

Martin, who is 13-years-old, has competed since she was 10 and has won several winning plaques and bridges over the last three years of competition.

Her bridge building skills stem from her inclination toward architectural design, being in advanced courses throughout her time in school and fascination of her father’s engineering career.

“Well I like to draw and I am interested in architecture and engineering,” Martin said. “I plan on getting a Master’s degree in the engineering field, I am not sure which one yet though.”

Every February annually, the Oklahoma Engineering Fair holds a statewide contest and is hosted at the Oklahoma Science Museum.

Schools are notified about a winning candidate whom is able to receive a plaque and a cash prize of $500.

Despite the school participating in the building contest in years past, with a max weight of 297 pounds, Martin was the first student to win a first place monetary prize.

“For here,” she said. “I used inspiration from the interior of plane wings and I looked at various bridge competitions around the world.”

Martin built her bridge within a couple of months, after competition students are able to review their projects for re-entry.

Michelle Smith, the principal of Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences, said Martin is a motivation to her peers, due to her drive and repeated success.

“She has now three years in a row gotten first place and walked home with lots of money and sure is a motivator to the rest of the engineering kids because they want to do what she does,” Smith said.

Gary Martin, is proud of his daughter, Piper, and said he would assist her to earn a Masters degree.

“Absolutely, I tell her of all of my daughters she is my favorite, of course she is the only one,” he said. “We’ll help Piper out in education and as far as she wants to go. She said she wants to get a Master’s Degree, so we will do everything we can to achieve that.”

