Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce distributes donations to fire departments

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Last week, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce gathered goods for local firefighters, to give much needed relief and equipment after fighting a number of grassfires across Texoma.

Wednesday, the Chamber handed out donations to local fire departments.

The deliveries were made up of different types of items such as: drinks, snacks, rakes, shovels and baby-wipes.

Krista Ratliff, the Chamber President of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, said she and the chamber felt compelled to offer a helping hand.

”It has been amazing to see the community really step up and come together,” Ratliff said. “We’re able to drop off donations to ten different volunteer fire locations today. And that’s really a testament to what our community is willing to do for our fire people out there fighting these fires.”

The firefighters who received the donations said they are grateful for the donations, especially everyday items.

The Chamber plans to continue accepting donations to hand out to fire crews, as long as there is a need in the community.

