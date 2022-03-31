Lawton kids caught from window to escape fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday morning, residents of a Lawton Apartment complex were woken up to a fire in one of the units.

The Lawton Fire Department was called out to the 82nd Premier apartments off of 82nd street around 2:15. When we arrived on scene there wasn’t much to see in terms of fire, smoke, or damage.

However, we did speak to one person who lived at the complex, and he said he had to help rescue a family as the fire spread throughout one of the buildings.

Christopher Robin Hoover who helped with the rescue said, “For them to come out their front door and go down the stairs it would put them right into the fire. They had to come out their window and there were a couple of other residents at the bottom right under the window by the bush, and then I got over there we had a blanket and then they dropped the kids out the window to us.”

While we were also on scene we did see EMS crews working on at least one person in the back of an ambulance. Although its unknown why they were being looked at.

When we learn more information, we’ll be sure to pass it along.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.