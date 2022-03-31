Lawton man arrested for high speed chase

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing charges after leading police on a chase earlier this week.

Police said they spotted Cody Nash driving a stolen truck along northwest 14th and Andrews Monday morning.

Officials said Nash sped off when officers tried to make a traffic stop and that he drove through nearby neighborhoods at high speeds.

The chase went through to northwest Railroad and Ferris where Nash reportedly lost control of the truck and went off the road.

He then left the truck and ran off, police later found him hiding in the shed of a home on northeast Carver.

Nash faces several charges, including endangering others while eluding police, knowingly concealing stolen property and breaking and entering.

He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

