New State Medicaid Director announced

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Health Care Authority has named Traylor Rains as the agency’s new State Medicaid Director, effective April 1.

Rains succeeds State Medicaid Director and Chief Operating Officer, Melody Anthony, after announcing her intent to retire. Anthony will continue in her role as COO until her retirement on Sept. 1.

With more than 15 years of public service with the State of Oklahoma, Rains has served as Senior Director of Policy and Provider Regulation at the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and Chief Operating Officer for the Department of Human Services. He has also served as OHCA’s Deputy State Medicaid Director.

Rains has worked on the planning and implementation of Oklahoma’s Health Homes for Adults with Serious Mental Illness and Serious Emotional Disturbance, the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Model and the state’s Medicaid expansion.

“I am honored and excited to step into this role,” Rains said. “I look forward to helping the dedicated OHCA team optimize the accessibility and the quality of health care for our members.”

