Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel

Police said a runaway girl died in Mississippi. (Source: WALA)
By Brendan Kirby and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WALA/Gray News) - A 13-year-old girl has died in a Mississippi-area hospital after being reported as a runaway from Alabama earlier this month.

WALA reports the Mobile Police Department first reported Keyanna Sylvester as a runaway on March 21. She was then found unresponsive in a motel room in D’Iberville, Mississippi, on March 24, according to D’Iberville Police Capt. Jason King.

Sylvester was taken to the hospital but later died, according to police.

The 13-year-old spent time in Ocean Springs and Moss Point, Mississippi, according to reports.

King said it was too early in the investigation to decide whether foul play was involved in the girl’s death.

“We’re making sure we’re careful about not saying whether it’s criminal or not criminal,” he said.

King also said police are waiting for a report by the medical examiner.

“This hurts me real bad because Keyanna was my baby,” said neighbor Alexie Thames. “You all need to help find whoever did this to my baby. "

Anyone with further information on this case was urged to contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
One person dies in Stephens County rollover crash.
One person dies in Stephens County rollover
Andre Butler faces Larceny of a Motor Vehicle charge.
UPDATE: Comanche County suspect safely in custody, charged with larceny
Two people were taken to hospitals by air evac.
Two people flown to hospitals after crash
A car rolls over on 2nd Street under the I-44 bridge.
Rollover crash in Lawton blocks traffic

Latest News

The President and First Lady attended the commissioning commemoration for the USS Delaware on...
Jill Biden speaks at commissioning of USS Delaware
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side
A Virginia man admitted to a killing spree in a jailhouse interview.
GRAPHIC: Man admits to killing spree including father, girlfriend in jailhouse interview
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and two Russian cosmonauts have landed back on Earth. (Source: NASA...
Russian space chief: Sanctions could imperil space station