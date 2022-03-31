Save Women’s Sports Act signed into law

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill into law that prevents transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams.

The Save Women’s Sports Act, the bill took effect immediately with the governor’s signature.

It applies to female sports teams in both high school and college.

The new law was panned by civil rights groups as unnecessarily targeting a group of people who already are marginalized.

During the signing, Stitt was flanked by more than a dozen young female athletes, including his eighth-grade daughter.

