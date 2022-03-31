Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Save Women’s Sports Act signed into law

KSWO_Stitt signs anti trans bill
KSWO_Stitt signs anti trans bill(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill into law that prevents transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams.

The Save Women’s Sports Act, the bill took effect immediately with the governor’s signature.

It applies to female sports teams in both high school and college.

The new law was panned by civil rights groups as unnecessarily targeting a group of people who already are marginalized.

During the signing, Stitt was flanked by more than a dozen young female athletes, including his eighth-grade daughter.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
Lawton Police Department arrested Cody Nash and several charges including endangering others...
Lawton man arrested for high speed chase
Shots fired reported in Lawton
30-year-old Andre Butler is accused of robbing a convenience store in Cache around 2 p.m....
Comanche Co. law enforcement agencies searching for robbery suspect
Authorities become involved in a foot chase with an unidentified suspect.
UPDATE: Authorities in Cache continuing search for armed suspect

Latest News

Geronimo Elementary students participate in flood drill for April Fools' Day.
Geronimo students surprised with April Fools’ Day drill
Cameron University art show begins this month
Isaiah Whitefox Redbird is sentenced in murder case.
Caddo County man sentenced in murder case
Dustin Hilliary is a managing partner for Hilliary Communications, providing phone and...
Hilliary named to board by Okla. governor
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct prescribed burn