Winners of Mr. and Miss LHS contest announced

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There was a little singing, a little dancing, and a whole lot of fun at the Annual Mr. and Miss LHS contest.

Students, teachers and parents gathered to watch the Lawton High School (LHS) program, which has been a tradition since the 1980s.

Thursday was the second time the school included the Miss LHS side of the program, which was introduced in 2019.

The contest was a load of fun, with a group dance number, a fashion show, a talent section, and a formal interview.

But the best part, according to Activities Director at Lawton High School Kylee Montgomery, was seeing the community come out to support the participants.

”This is one of my favorite parts of my job,” she said. “It’s just getting to see the buy in from our students, our faculty, and the community, especially the parents. I couldn’t be successful without them. And I truly believe that it takes a village to make this happen, and that is what we are doing. Just seeing the loyalty, honor, and spirit throughout Lawton has been amazing.”

Mr. and Miss LHS allows students to raise money for special organizations and future activities at LHS.

The five candidates who raised the most money, moved on to compete for the title of Mr. and Miss LHS.

Miss LHS was Zaninya Maddox and Mr. LHS was Gavin Taylor.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

