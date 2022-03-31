Yard of the Month competition begins

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting tomorrow, residents can begin submitting their nominations for the person they think deserves to take home the title of Yard of the Month.

Every month through October, the City of Lawton will recognizes people who dedicate their time to make their yards look just right.

Nominations can be emailed to Lawton’s Public Affairs email, publicaffairs@lawtonok.gov.

Submissions must include the yard’s address, a photo of the yard and the name and number of the person who the yard belongs to.

And every month, the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority will judge those nominations.

Winners will receive a $100 gift card from Bedrock Nursery, and their own honorary sign.

