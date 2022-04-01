Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Army veterans hike from Oklahoma City to Lawton

(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Army veteran Henry Escobedo is leading a 100-mile hike with other veterans across Oklahoma to raise awareness for those struggling with PTSD.

Proceeds from the walk will be donated to Semper Fi and America’s Fund, a non-profit which helps ill and injured servicemembers.

The group will be walking from Oklahoma City to Lawton, walking distances of up to 23 miles per day. Participants will begin the walk on Sunday, April 3 and finish in Lawton on Saturday, April 9.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
One person dies in Stephens County rollover crash.
One person dies in Stephens County rollover
Andre Butler faces Larceny of a Motor Vehicle charge.
UPDATE: Comanche County suspect safely in custody, charged with larceny
Two people were taken to hospitals by air evac.
Two people flown to hospitals after crash
Robert Doak faces new charges after January high speed chase.
High speed chase suspect faces new charges

Latest News

Andre Butler faces Larceny of a Motor Vehicle charge.
UPDATE: Comanche County suspect safely in custody, charged with larceny
7News First Alert Weather: Springtime is here with active start to April
7News First Alert Weather: Springtime is here with active start to April
A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting he fatally punched a Sioux...
Tulsa man pleads guilty in federal court
Comanche Middle School receives snack donation after lockdown.
Comanche Cache Casino donates snacks to Cache Middle School
A car rolls over on 2nd Street under the I-44 bridge.
Rollover crash in Lawton blocks traffic