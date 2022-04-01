Army veterans hike from Oklahoma City to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Army veteran Henry Escobedo is leading a 100-mile hike with other veterans across Oklahoma to raise awareness for those struggling with PTSD.

Proceeds from the walk will be donated to Semper Fi and America’s Fund, a non-profit which helps ill and injured servicemembers.

The group will be walking from Oklahoma City to Lawton, walking distances of up to 23 miles per day. Participants will begin the walk on Sunday, April 3 and finish in Lawton on Saturday, April 9.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.