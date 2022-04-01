Caddo County man sentenced in murder case

CARNEGIE, Okla. (KSWO) - A Carnegie man has been sentenced to life without parole, for a 2018 premeditate murder.

Isaiah Whitefox Redbird was sentenced Thursday, for deliberately killing a person by blunt force trauma.

He was also charged in a separate count with assaulting a different person on the same day, with intent to kill.

On September 11, 2018, Redbird snuck into an abandoned house where Byron “Subee” Tongkeamah Jr. and his girlfriend, Kayleigh Roughface, had taken refuge.

While the two were sleeping, Redbird struck them multiple times with a crowbar.

Tongkeamah died from his injuries.

Roughface survived, but has no memories from that night.

Redbird was sentenced with life in prison, without parole and an extra 10 years for assaulting Roughface.

