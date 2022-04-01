Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Caddo County man sentenced in murder case

Isaiah Whitefox Redbird is sentenced in murder case.
Isaiah Whitefox Redbird is sentenced in murder case.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARNEGIE, Okla. (KSWO) - A Carnegie man has been sentenced to life without parole, for a 2018 premeditate murder.

Isaiah Whitefox Redbird was sentenced Thursday, for deliberately killing a person by blunt force trauma.

He was also charged in a separate count with assaulting a different person on the same day, with intent to kill.

On September 11, 2018, Redbird snuck into an abandoned house where Byron “Subee” Tongkeamah Jr. and his girlfriend, Kayleigh Roughface, had taken refuge.

While the two were sleeping, Redbird struck them multiple times with a crowbar.

Tongkeamah died from his injuries.

Roughface survived, but has no memories from that night.

Redbird was sentenced with life in prison, without parole and an extra 10 years for assaulting Roughface.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
Lawton Police Department arrested Cody Nash and several charges including endangering others...
Lawton man arrested for high speed chase
Shots fired reported in Lawton
30-year-old Andre Butler is accused of robbing a convenience store in Cache around 2 p.m....
Comanche Co. law enforcement agencies searching for robbery suspect
Authorities become involved in a foot chase with an unidentified suspect.
UPDATE: Authorities in Cache continuing search for armed suspect

Latest News

Army veterans hike from Oklahoma City to Lawton
Special Olympians and Special Olympics Partners participate in Bocce tournament.
Special Olympians participate in bocce tournament
Geronimo Elementary students participate in flood drill for April Fools' Day.
Geronimo students surprised with April Fools’ Day drill
Cameron University art show begins this month