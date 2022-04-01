Cameron University art show begins this month

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts is presenting their 2022 Senior Art Exhibition on Saturday, April 2.

“Emergence,” will be featured at the Leslie Powell Gallery at 620 southwest D avenue

The opening reception begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Artwork on display for the exhibition, which will run through April 30, will be available for purchase.

More information can be found here.

