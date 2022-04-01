Cameron University hosts 7th annual Inclusion Leadership Summit

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University held their 7th annual Inclusion Leadership Summit, inviting different people from the community to speak about diversity, equity and leadership.

7NEWS reporter Sarae Ticahkie explains to us why this virtual summit is a little different than the previous years.

”Organizer of the event, Becca Cherpak said this is the first year for Cameron to reach out to a Lawton organization, to speak at this year’s summit.”

Cameron’s Student Development usually looks within the university, but this year, Cherpak said they took it one step further, by allowing Lawton’s Business Women to join the diverse group of speakers.

”We try to get different topics each year, to kind of reach as many demographics of people we have,” Cherpak said. “So we reach out to different community members, and try to figure out what student’s are looking to hear from or to hear about.”

The summit began with a presentation about “An Indigenous Perspective of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons” with the help of members from CU’s Native American Student Association.

Vice Chair of Comanche Nation, Dr. Cornel Pewewardy opened with a Kiowa War Mother song, also known as a prayer song.

The presentation continued with information about MMIP, that Cherpak said students may not know much about.

”We have a lot of different voices, so it was really cool to bring the students in,” Cherpak said. “So then we started expanding beyond students, and getting topics that students may not quite be familiar with and talking about but would like to hear about.”

To keep the momentum going, This year’s keynote speaker, retired Marine, Paralympian, Kona Ironman finisher and seven-time world champion Oz Sanchez began his presentation “Know No Limits”.

Telling his own story, beginning from a very young age to now, overcoming several different hardships in life.

The summit continued with “People of Color and and Mental Health”, and wrapped up with “Empowering Women to Leadership Positions through Mentorship” presentations.

Cherpak said although the event was virtual, they had several students, staff and Lawton community register for the Zoom event.

”Trying to get students at Cameron interested, or interested in new topics that they maybe haven’t delved into before, is really important,” Cherpak said. “To try and broaden their knowledge.”

If you’d like to learn more about what Cameron University offers, when it comes to inclusion, diversity and leadership, you can click the link.

